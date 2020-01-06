Giving Tree Donation Helps Antioch for Youth & Family in Fort Smith

KUAF Membership Director Cheri Ottaviano delivered dozens of boxes of donations from KUAF's Giving Tree to Antioch for Youth and Family Food Bank in Fort Smith over the weekend. Antioch for Youth and Family provides nutritious and simple meals to Arkansans in need. You can learn more about Antioch's mission and work here.

Donations from KUAF listeners throughout December were delivered to the food bank on January 4th and will help keep families and children in the Rivery Valley fed in 2020. Thank you for your donation to KUAF's Giving Tree and for giving back to your community!