Giving Tree Donation Helps Antioch for Youth & Family in Fort Smith

By 14 hours ago
  • KUAF donations delivered to Antioch for Youth and Family in Fort Smith
KUAF Membership Director Cheri Ottaviano delivered dozens of boxes of donations from KUAF's Giving Tree to Antioch for Youth and Family Food Bank in Fort Smith over the weekend. Antioch for Youth and Family provides nutritious and simple meals to Arkansans in need. You can learn more about Antioch's mission and work here. 

Donations from KUAF listeners throughout December were delivered to the food bank on January 4th and will help keep families and children in the Rivery Valley fed in 2020. Thank you for your donation to KUAF's Giving Tree and for giving back to your community!

Tags: 
kuaf giving tree
Hunger
Poverty

Related Content

Community Spotlight: KUAF Giving Tree Benefits Antioch for Youth & Family

By Dec 4, 2019

Today Pete speaks with Ken Kupchick with Antioch for Youth & Family about the history and the needs of this River Valley non-profit. 

You can drop off nonperishable food donations under the giving tree at 9 S. School Avenue in Fayetteville. 

Community Spotlight: KUAF Giving Tree

By Dec 1, 2017

An annual tradition, the KUAF giving tree is back for a 7th year. This holiday season, we are proud to support the Bentonville group PEARL, which works with the Benton county drug and veteran courts to help participants reenter the community. The non-profit needs non-perishable food for their food pantry as well as general household and hygiene items.

Founder, Karen Slater sat down with Pete Hartman to talk about PEARL's mission to help former addicts find a fulfilling life without drugs or alcohol. For more information visit arpearl.org.

The KUAF Giving Tree - benefitting the Children's Emergency Shelter in Fort Smith

By Dec 14, 2016

Thank you for supporting the CES this Christmas! For many children, Christmas at the CES is their first time to receive gifts and embrace the magic that surrounds such a joyous holiday, and your support gives them the opportunity to enjoy the season of giving and celebrate by just being kids! Every child at the CES will have the opportunity to make a Christmas Wishlist. CES Staff and volunteers will shop for the children and help fulfill all their Christmas wishes. See below for a list of items that you can drop off at the KUAF studios underneath the 'Giving Tree'.

Community Spotlight - The KUAF Giving Tree

By Paul Riley Dec 9, 2016
https://childrensemergencyshelter.org/

The Children's Emergency Shelter (CES) is this years recipient of the The KUAF Giving Tree.  In this segment, Ashley Ahlert, the Advancement Coordinator of CES, speaks about the work the shelter does within the community as well as their needs during the holidays. 