In a 5-4 decision, the United States Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA allows certain undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and meet several guidelines the ability to stay in the country and work. Advocates at Arkansas United say it's a victory for the state's 4,500 DACA recipients, but there's still work to do.