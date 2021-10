The nonprofit Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese is hosting “Celebrating Women Through Health and Education,” an International Women’s Day event, on Mar. 27 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Willie George Park in Springdale. A dawn vigil will be held to commemorate Marshallese community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by various activities and speeches, as well as a food box giveaway to families in need.

POSTPONED: The event has been moved to Apr. 3 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.