Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Poultry Workers Rights Organization to Deliver Letter to Governor

By & 1 hour ago

Venceremo, a local social justice organization focused on the rights of poultry workers, will be delivering a letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson Wednesday in Little Rock. The letter calls for the shutting down of poultry plants with outbreaks, so workers can quarantine, and the implementation of social distancing rules once the plants reopen. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are cases at 16 of the states plants, about 160 poultry workers have been hospitalized and 18 have died.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
poultry
Latino Community
Marshallese community
Protest

Related Content

Arkansas Marshallese Advocates Deliver Aid to Quarantined Pacific Islanders

By Jul 9, 2020
J. Froelich / KUAF

The Marshallese Educational Initiative, in cooperation with the Republic of the Marshall Islands Consulate in Springdale, are joining forces today to deliver critically needed food and supplies to Marshallese families under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new report issued by a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, which recently deployed an investigation in Northwest Arkansas, Pacific Islanders are disproportionately affected by the virus. 

 

Community Leaders, Advocates Alarmed by Marshallese COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Deaths

By Jun 24, 2020
Courtesy / UAMS

 

Although they only make up about two percent of Northwest Arkansas's population of half a million people, Marshall Islanders make up about half of the deaths from COVID-19 in Benton and Washington Counties. Community leaders and advocates say they're alarmed at the health and socioeconomic disparities that have led to the disproportionate hospitalizations and deaths in the Marshallese community. They also say the state needs a dedicated approach to curb the spread of the virus.

Protesters Demand Poultry Plant Closures As Tyson Releases COVID-19 Testing Results

By Jun 22, 2020
Z. Sitek / KUAF

The day after Tyson Foods released the results of its facility-wide COVID-19 testing initiative, protesters with Venceremos marched through downtown Springdale to demand that Governor Asa Hutchinson briefly shutdown Northwest Arkansas's poultry plants to allow workers to quarantine.

Community Activists Call for Action From Governor As Latinx Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket

By Jun 4, 2020
Z. Sitek / KUAF

Magaly Licolli, the cofounder of Venceremos, and Mireya Reith, the founding executive director of Arkansas United, are calling on state leaders to act as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the Latinx community, which makes up a large portion of the workforce at Northwest Arkansas's poultry plants.

Coronavirus Spreads in Arkansas's Pacific Islander Community

By May 1, 2020
Courtesy / Richeal Koloje

Pacific Islander communities in the U.S., including more than 10,000 Marshallese in Arkansas, are at higher risk for COVID-19 complications, experts say. Many working poor adult migrants have no access to federal entitlements to pay for treatment. One affected Marshallese family shares their traumatic story. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, the U.S. Marshallese Consul General, a Pacific Islander physician and an Arkansas legislator weigh in.