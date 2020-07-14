Poultry Workers Rights Organization to Deliver Letter to Governor

Although they only make up about two percent of Northwest Arkansas's population of half a million people, Marshall Islanders make up about half of the deaths from COVID-19 in Benton and Washington Counties. Community leaders and advocates say they're alarmed at the health and socioeconomic disparities that have led to the disproportionate hospitalizations and deaths in the Marshallese community. They also say the state needs a dedicated approach to curb the spread of the virus.