Poultry Workers Rights Organization to Deliver Letter to Governor

Venceremo, a local social justice organization focused on the rights of poultry workers, will be delivering a letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson Wednesday in Little Rock. The letter calls for the shutting down of poultry plants with outbreaks, so workers can quarantine, and the implementation of social distancing rules once the plants reopen. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are cases at 16 of the states plants, about 160 poultry workers have been hospitalized and 18 have died.