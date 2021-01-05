Rep. Crawford sides with suspending electoral college certification

Another lawmaker from Arkansas is taking sides in President Donald Trump's battle to challenge the Electoral College certification.

Congressman Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) told Little Rock station KATV on Monday that he will be among over 140 GOP house members who will take part in delaying the count of the electoral college certifying President-Elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 November election on Wednesday.

The Eastern Arkansas representative said that he knows the move won't change the election's outcome, but he hopes it will bring attention to potential voter fraud.

Crawford's announcement came one day after U.S. Senator Tom Cotton's Sunday statement that he wasn't joining in the challenge with his colleagues in the Senate, citing the responsibility falls on "the states, NOT congress."

Cotton has been a staunch supporter of Trump throughout his presidency, siding with the President's tough stance against China and his support for law enforcement. He also said in the statement that he supports an investigation into potential voter fraud in the election.

However, following Cotton's comments, Trump tagged him in a tweet condemning the decision by saying Republicans will "never forget".

Cotton has been rumored as a potential presidential candidate in 2024. Trump has also hinted that he may run again in 2024.

