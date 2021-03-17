Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Washington County Officials Remain Divided on Best Use of $4.5 Million CARES Act Reimbursement

By 1 hour ago
  • Republican Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins and Democratic Justice of the Peace Suki Highers discuss what they believe are the best uses for Washington County's $4.5 million CARES Act reimbursement from the state.
    Courtesy / Washington County

Washington County justices of the peace remain divided on the best ways to use a $4.5 million reimbursement from the first round of federal CARES Act funding distributed by the state. Since much of the items the county was reimbursed for were included in the 2020 budget, Democrats on the Quorum Court want to see the money go toward small business aid, hunger relief efforts, and rental and mortgage assistance. The Republican majority says the financial impacts on the county are not fully known and the money should be used for near and long-term county expenses. The Quorum Court will continue the debate at its Thursday meeting.

