A Return to Form
For the first time in several weeks, we take a look at what live music is happening throughout the region during the next seven days.
Thr., Aug. 11
- Jessica Paige & Lucas Parker, Monk is King Trio at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble Reunion Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- REO Brothers at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $55.00, 8 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 12
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Funk Factory at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- 265 South at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Michael Rowan at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Senses Divide, DisasterMath, Agentz Of Khaos at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Mudhawk at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Robert Johnson Legacy Tour at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $25 adv., $30 day of, 7 p.m.
- Gone So Long at Bentonville Taproom (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- CARM at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Keith Nicholson at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- The Atlantics at JJ's (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Grateful Talking Dead Heads with Dirty Strings at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Joel Robertson at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Green Acres, Danny Spain Gang at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs, $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Dominic Bryan Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs, , 7 p.m.
- Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Oasis (Harrison) - 8 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 13
- Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
- Ley Lines, Green Acres at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Temptress, The Salesman, Moonsong at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $7.00, 9 p.m.
- Loose Change at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Mike Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Griffin and Friends at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Amy Winehouse Experience at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20.00, 9 p.m.
- Restless Natives at Simple Pleasures (Bella Vista) - $25.00, 5 p.m.
- Opal Agafia with One Way Traffic at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Red Herron at Ivory Bill Brewing (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Lucas Parker Band and Jessica Paige at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs, $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs, , 7 p.m.
- Git in The Truck at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs, , 6 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 14
- Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Mon., Aug. 15
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Aug. 16
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Incubus, Sublime at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $29.50, 7 p.m.
Wed., Aug. 17
- Ira Wolf, Auralai at The Beacon (Bentonville) - $10.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Aug. 18
- The Gravel Yard at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Keith Urban at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $49.50,
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.