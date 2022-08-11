A Return to Form

For the first time in several weeks, we take a look at what live music is happening throughout the region during the next seven days.

Thr., Aug. 11



Fri., Aug. 12

Sat., Aug. 13



Sun., Aug. 14

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Mon., Aug. 15

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 16

Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Incubus, Sublime at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $29.50, 7 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 17

Ira Wolf, Auralai at The Beacon (Bentonville) - $10.00, 6:30 p.m.

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Aug. 18