Milk Carton Kids, Trampled By Turtles, Steve Kimock Among Weekend Music Offerings
The first weekend of live music in December has the return of a number of nationally touring acts returning to the region, the tricennial celebration of one regional music organization, and a variety of local folk, alt-rock and several songwriters.
Thr., Dec. 1
- Kolby Kooper at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- FallFiftyFeet, Heldtight, Angel Flesh, Facedancer at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- The Milk Carton Kids, Buffalo Nichols at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $25.00, 9 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Little Feat, Nicki Bluhm at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $56, 8 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 2
- Earl and Them at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Zero feat. Steve Kimock at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $28 adv., $33 at door, 3-day passes $75, 9 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin, Peter Rexford, Matteson Gregory at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- NWAJS Tricennial Anniversary Concert at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - $35.00, 7 p.m.
- Buffalo Springdale at Red Door Bar and Grill (Tontitown) - 7 p.m.
- Carly Bannister, Jackson Hoyt at The Gathering Barn NWA (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- The Public at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- William Clark Green, Josh Weathers at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $15, 8 p.m.
- Cody Hibbard, Hayefield at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv., $15 at door, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 3
- Zero feat. Steve Kimock at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $28 adv., $33 at door, 9 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Dance Monkey Dance at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- David Loving at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 4
- Zero feat. Steve Kimock at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $28 adv., $33 at door, 8 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 5
- American Aquarium, Cory Branan at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Dec. 6
- Rome and Duddy, Channing Wilson at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - star at $35, 8 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 7
- Modeling, Baang, Pura Coco, The Red Lens, DJ Afrosia at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 6:30 p.m.
- McKelvin Brothers at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Thr., Dec. 8
- Trampled By Turtles at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $29.50 adv., $35 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- James McMurtry at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $36.00, 7:30 p.m.
- The Powell Brothers at Tin Roof (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.