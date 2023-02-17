© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Curiosity and Sports Combine as Foundation for New Podcast

By Matthew Moore
Published February 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST
Good Sport is hosted by Jody Avirgan and a production of Ted Audio Collective

Jody Avirgan uses his experience as a former producer for a daily public radio show, as well as the former host of both the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast and 30 for 30 to inform and hone his skills in his newest show, Good Sport. Curiosity is a major driver for Avirgan as he looks to use sports as a way to discuss talent hotbeds, the mechanics of debate shows, and more. Listen to Good Sport, a production of Ted Audio Collective, wherever you listen to podcasts.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
