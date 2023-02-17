Curiosity and Sports Combine as Foundation for New Podcast

Jody Avirgan uses his experience as a former producer for a daily public radio show, as well as the former host of both the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast and 30 for 30 to inform and hone his skills in his newest show, Good Sport. Curiosity is a major driver for Avirgan as he looks to use sports as a way to discuss talent hotbeds, the mechanics of debate shows, and more. Listen to Good Sport, a production of Ted Audio Collective, wherever you listen to podcasts.