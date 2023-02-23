© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Documentary Tracks Arkansas Autism Advocate's Journey

By Kyle Kellams,
Timothy DennisLia UribePaul Gatling
Published February 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

On today's show, the Thaden School is showing a new documentary, "You Have No Idea." The movie follows an Arkansas mother who becomes an advocate after her son is diagnosed with autism. Plus, Amos Cochran is set to perform with the Fort Smith Symphony String Quartet, and the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal focuses on the Natural State's tourism. Also, a Senate committee passes the Arkansas LEARNS bill, this weekend's local music menu and more.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Fort Smith SymphonySound PerimeterNorthwest Arkansas Business JournalTalk Business & PoliticsTalking TunesautismArkansas Cinema SocietyEducationArkansas EconomyArkansas Legislative Sessionbusiness
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Paul Gatling
Paul Gatling is the editor of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
See stories by Paul Gatling
Related Content