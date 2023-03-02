© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Federal Campaign Launches to Destigmatize HIV

By Daniel Caruth,
Timothy DennisJacqueline FroelichPaul GatlingRobert GinsburgKyle Kellams
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

On today's show, "I Am a Work of ART" is a program with the goal of destigmatizing HIV/AIDS stigma and providing prevention services. Drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. speaks with Robert Ginsburg, Shades of Jazz host, before his performance at the Walton Arts Center. Also, a former patient of the Northwest Medical Center - Springdale Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit filed a complaint in the Washington County Circuit Court. Plus, news from the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, a new episode of "Sound Perimeter" and more.

Tags
Ozarks At Large HIVTalk Business & PoliticsTalking TunesWalton Arts CenterNorthwest Medical CenterSound PerimeterNorthwest Arkansas Business JournalLGBTQShades of Jazz
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for "Ozarks at Large."
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Paul Gatling
Paul Gatling is the editor of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
See stories by Paul Gatling
Robert Ginsburg
Robert Ginsburg has lived in Fayetteville with his wife, Susan Jenkins, since 1976. He was born in St. Louis Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Structural Design.
See stories by Robert Ginsburg
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content