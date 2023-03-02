Federal Campaign Launches to Destigmatize HIV
On today's show, "I Am a Work of ART" is a program with the goal of destigmatizing HIV/AIDS stigma and providing prevention services. Drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. speaks with Robert Ginsburg, Shades of Jazz host, before his performance at the Walton Arts Center. Also, a former patient of the Northwest Medical Center - Springdale Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit filed a complaint in the Washington County Circuit Court. Plus, news from the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, a new episode of "Sound Perimeter" and more.