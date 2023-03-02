Federal Campaign Launches to Destigmatize HIV

A complaint filed in Washington County Circuit Court by a former patient claims false imprisonment, battery and assault while being forcibly detained at Northwest Medical Center - Springdale Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit last year. Other patients have also come forward with stories of mistreatment. Former Chief of Psychiatry, Dr. Brian Hyatt, chair of the Arkansas Medical Board, along with a charge nurse and unit staff are named in the lawsuit filed Jan. 17. Hyatt is also under investigation by state authorities for Medicaid fraud.

