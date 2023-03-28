© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

A Death Doula's Process of Facilitating a "Good Death"

By Robert Bishop,
Kyle KellamsJosie LenoraAnna PopeRachell Sanchez-SmithRandy Wilburn
Published March 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT
KUAF

On today's show, death doula Alison Nail-Malone speaks about her experiences caring for individuals near the end of life. Also, a resolution making a firefighter incentive plan passes the Fayetteville City Council, KUAF staff makes food recommendations and sales tax collection increases in Northwest Arkansas. Plus, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders supports a legislative package to fund a new prison and adopt stricter sentences for violent offenders.

Ozarks at Large Talk Business & PoliticsKUARPodcastNorthwest ArkansasArkansas PoliticsPrisonLGBTQfireArkansas Economydeath
Robert Bishop
Robert Bishop hosts the "KUAF Vinyl Hour."
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell-Sanchez Smith is an associate producer for "Ozarks at Large"
Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of "I Am Northwest Arkansas."
