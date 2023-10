Arkansas is ranked seventh out of the 50 states with citizens that are most likely to go hungry. One in six people face hunger in Arkansas, one in five of those being children. That totals to about 470,000 people facing hunger in the state every day, according to Feeding America. The nonprofit organization MayDay NWA is coming together to help feed and create community for those who face hunger in Fayetteville.

Listen • 7:53