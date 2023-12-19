KUAF staff favorite songs of 2023
A simple but simultaneously difficult question: what was your favorite song released in 2023? The staff of KUAF Public Radio shares some of their favorites.
Leigh Wood: Delete It by MSPAINT
Emerson Alexander: Mojabi Ghost by Tainy ft. Bad Bunny
Robert Bishop: Crime by Damien Hearse
Vic Hernandez: A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH by Waterparks
Daniel Caruth: Black Classical Music by Yussef Dayes
Sophia Nourani: Beep Beep by Nicki Minaj
Pete Hartman: Weak in your Light by Nation of Language
Rachell Sanchez-Smith: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53 by Shakira
Jack Travis: Ant Pile by Dominic Fike
Matthew Moore: Glue Song by beabadoobee