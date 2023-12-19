© 2023 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

KUAF staff favorite songs of 2023

By Matthew Moore
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST

A simple but simultaneously difficult question: what was your favorite song released in 2023? The staff of KUAF Public Radio shares some of their favorites.

Leigh Wood: Delete It by MSPAINT

Emerson Alexander: Mojabi Ghost by Tainy ft. Bad Bunny

Robert Bishop: Crime by Damien Hearse

Vic Hernandez: A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH by Waterparks

Daniel Caruth: Black Classical Music by Yussef Dayes

Sophia Nourani: Beep Beep by Nicki Minaj

Pete Hartman: Weak in your Light by Nation of Language

Rachell Sanchez-Smith: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53 by Shakira

Jack Travis: Ant Pile by Dominic Fike

Matthew Moore: Glue Song by beabadoobee

Ozarks at Large Music
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks at Large.
