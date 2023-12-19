KUAF staff favorite songs of 2023

A simple but simultaneously difficult question: what was your favorite song released in 2023? The staff of KUAF Public Radio shares some of their favorites.

Leigh Wood: Delete It by MSPAINT

Emerson Alexander: Mojabi Ghost by Tainy ft. Bad Bunny

Robert Bishop: Crime by Damien Hearse

Vic Hernandez: A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH by Waterparks

Daniel Caruth: Black Classical Music by Yussef Dayes

Sophia Nourani: Beep Beep by Nicki Minaj

Pete Hartman: Weak in your Light by Nation of Language

Rachell Sanchez-Smith: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53 by Shakira

Jack Travis: Ant Pile by Dominic Fike

Matthew Moore: Glue Song by beabadoobee