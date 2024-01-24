© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

The Arkansas Abortion Amendment approved by the Attorney General

By Matthew Moore
Published January 24, 2024 at 1:48 PM CST

A proposed amendment that would legalize some abortions in Arkansashas been approved by the attorney general. The Arkansas Abortion Amendment can now begin collecting signatures to officially get the amendment on the ballot. Gennie Diaz is the executive director of For AR People and she said she felt relief and excitement when she received word of the approval.

“We were really happy, it was a good day yesterday in Arkansas."

The next step is to collect more than 90,000 signatures across the state to clear the next hurdle of getting the measure on the ballot. Diaz said the signature collection process for Arkansans for Limited Government will kick off with an event in Fayetteville this Sunday at the Town Center from 2 to 3pm.

“We’re going to be part of a Voices & Votes rally to center women's issues, women's rights, and the power of women's votes," said Diaz. "We will be there ready to collect signatures from any registered voter who believes that the people of Arkansas should have the right to determine what the stat does with abortion policy.”

Any registered voter in the state of Arkansas can sign a petition for a ballot measure. You can check your voter registration status here.

Tags
Ozarks at Large ballot initiativesabortionHealthcareArkansas PoliticsMaternal Health
Stay Connected
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Related Content