The Arkansas Abortion Amendment approved by the Attorney General

A proposed amendment that would legalize some abortions in Arkansashas been approved by the attorney general. The Arkansas Abortion Amendment can now begin collecting signatures to officially get the amendment on the ballot. Gennie Diaz is the executive director of For AR People and she said she felt relief and excitement when she received word of the approval.

“We were really happy, it was a good day yesterday in Arkansas."

The next step is to collect more than 90,000 signatures across the state to clear the next hurdle of getting the measure on the ballot. Diaz said the signature collection process for Arkansans for Limited Government will kick off with an event in Fayetteville this Sunday at the Town Center from 2 to 3pm.

“We’re going to be part of a Voices & Votes rally to center women's issues, women's rights, and the power of women's votes," said Diaz. "We will be there ready to collect signatures from any registered voter who believes that the people of Arkansas should have the right to determine what the stat does with abortion policy.”

Any registered voter in the state of Arkansas can sign a petition for a ballot measure. You can check your voter registration status here.