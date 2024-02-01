'Antiques Roadshow' to visit northwest Arkansas

© 2024 KUAF
By Matthew Moore
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:20 PM CST

The Antiques Roadshow has announced they’ll be swinging through Northwest Arkansas. The popular PBS show will be coming to Bentonville on May 14. Tickets to attend are free but pretty limited. Each ticket holder must bring at least one item to be appraised, and no, the crew will not appraise or record items that are largely or completely made of elephant ivory or rhinoceros horn. You can find a whole host of details about the 2024 tour by following the link here.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks at Large.
