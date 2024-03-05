The intersection of Taylor Swift and classic literature

For nearly 20 years, Taylor Swift’s music has been playing on the radio. There’s been a noticeable change in musical style and the complexity of her songwriting, but her impact on culture has been undeniable. USA Today has hired a reporter to cover the Taylor Swift beat exclusively, her tours have sold out stadiums across the globe. One expert even says, “If Taylor Swift were an economy, she’d be bigger than 50 countries.”

So, it should come as no surprise that someone is analyzing the lyrics of Taylor Swift through the lens of classic literature. Viktoria Capek is the instructor of a course called “Dear Reader: a Taylor Swift Literary Course.”