The more-than-50-year-old dance company Pilobolus continues to create new works in its own style. Its current tour includes world-premiere pieces as well as established works with some updated tweaks. Piloloblus will be at Walton Arts Center on March 14. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams reached Renee Jaworski, the executive director and co-artistic director of the company, and Matt Kent, artistic director to learn more about the production.

Listen • 10:27