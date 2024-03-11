Community Calendar: A radio play, 'Exquisite Creatures' at Crystal Bridges and more for the week of March 11 - 16

Ozarks at Large host Kyle Kellams sits down with KUAF Community Engagement Manager Jasper Logan to discuss upcoming events around the Ozarks, including the Fayetteville Public Library's Gathering of the Groups, Yoga for Healthy Aging and eclipse preparation at Hobbs State Park.
Ozarks at Large host Kyle Kellams sits down with KUAF Community Engagement Manager Jasper Logan to discuss upcoming events around the Ozarks, including Fayetteville's Restaurant Week, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute's course focusing the Catcher Race Riot of 1923 and the Jones Center's Indoor Triathlon.