Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

A deep dive into the 2024 Arkansas ballot measures

By Matthew Moore
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

The 2024 election in November likely has you exhausted already, more than 6 months out. But, there’s a chance we could see more than a half dozen measures on our ballot that range from abortion to antique cars. Kristin Netterstrom Higgins is a program associate at the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore earlier this month, starting their conversation by defining terms, specifically the difference between a proposed amendment and a proposed initiative.

