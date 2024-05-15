Walmart to cut hundreds of jobs

Hundreds of jobs are being cut at Walmart’s home office and its global tech operation. Our partner Talk Business & Politics reports that merchandising operations and associate merchant jobs are some of the areas seeing cuts. Walmart’s global tech division is closing offices in Atlanta, Dallas, and Toronto, with some employees being offered the option to relocate to Bentonville.

Other employees who have been working exclusively remotely, such as software engineers, are being called back to the home office as well. This news also comes as the retailer is announcing the closure of eight stores, including six in California. Walmart’s Chief People Officer Donna Morris provided a statement to employees yesterday, saying,

“It has been a little over four years since we faced the global pandemic that reshaped our lives in many ways, including our ways of working. In February 2022, we made the decision to bring Home Office associates back into our campus offices. We believe that being together, in person, makes us better and helps us to collaborate, innovate and move even faster. We also believe it helps strengthen our culture as well as grow and develop our associates.

“With the goal of bringing more of us together more often, we are asking the majority of associates working remotely, and the majority of associates within our offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and our Toronto Global Tech office, to relocate. Most relocations will be to our Home Office in Bentonville, but some will be to our offices in the San Francisco Bay Area or Hoboken/New York.

“In addition, some parts of our business have made changes that will result in a reduction of several hundred campus roles. While the overall numbers are small in percentage, we are focused on supporting each of our associates affected by these changes.

“We have had discussions with associates who were directly impacted by these decisions. We will work closely with them in the coming days and months to navigate the best path forward.”