Grandpa's Goodtime Fandango comes together for 25-year reunion concert

The band Grandpa's Goodtime Fandango first formed in Fayetteville in 1999. The band is returning to the region for a 25-year reunion concert this weekend, playing back-to-back shows at Stickyz in Little Rock and George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani sat down with original band members Wai-Kay Carenbauer, Brian Hickman and Carl Coleman to discuss the band, their history and upcoming performances.