Ozarks at Large

Grandpa's Goodtime Fandango comes together for 25-year reunion concert

By Sophia Nourani
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:41 PM CDT
Grandpa's Goodtime Fandango

The band Grandpa's Goodtime Fandango first formed in Fayetteville in 1999. The band is returning to the region for a 25-year reunion concert this weekend, playing back-to-back shows at Stickyz in Little Rock and George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani sat down with original band members Wai-Kay Carenbauer, Brian Hickman and Carl Coleman to discuss the band, their history and upcoming performances.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
