Bentonville Public Library expansion nears completion

Later this month, the Bentonville Public Library will close for about four weeks. However, staff will remain in the building. The closure will allow the library expansion project to reach the finish line. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams sat down with Hadi Dudley, director of the Bentonville Public Library, in the current children’s library area, to find out what will occur when the library is closed from Sept. 29th through Oct. 27.

