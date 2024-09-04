© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Bentonville Public Library expansion nears completion

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:55 PM CDT
Concept renderings are images that illustrate what could be designed for the Library’s improvements.
Bentonville Public Library
/
Courtesy
Concept renderings are images that illustrate what could be designed for the Library’s improvements.

Later this month, the Bentonville Public Library will close for about four weeks. However, staff will remain in the building. The closure will allow the library expansion project to reach the finish line. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams sat down with Hadi Dudley, director of the Bentonville Public Library, in the current children’s library area, to find out what will occur when the library is closed from Sept. 29th through Oct. 27.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large Public LibrariesBentonville
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content