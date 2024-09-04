© 2024 KUAF
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Goodwill Arkansas says 'bye' to plastic, 25 years of advocating for kids

By Daniel Breen,
Kyle KellamsJosie LenoraMatthew MooreJack Travis
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:53 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, the Arkansas branch of Goodwill is phasing out plastic shopping bags. Also, learning from a decade of packing and delivering meals to neighbors nearby and far away. Plus, we are nearing the finish line on the Bentonville Public Library expansion.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer and currently serves as News Director of UA Little Rock Public Radio.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
