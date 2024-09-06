© 2024 KUAF
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

NWACC opens new trails education center, ending summer with an outdoor film

By Kyle Kellams,
Michael TilleyApril Wallace
Published September 6, 2024 at 1:55 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, Kyle Kellams visits a new cycling and trails education center. We also continue our efforts at balancing exercise, diet, and life with a discussion about protein. Plus, a summer film series finishes up with a movie and music.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Talk Business & PoliticsWeekend PlansMoviesNorthwest Arkansas Community CollegeOutdoor RecreationHealth
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Michael Tilley
April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
See stories by April Wallace
