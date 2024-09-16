Heartland Forward investigates 'Most Dynamic Micropolitans'

We give plenty of attention to cities and regions identified as metropolitan, but micropolitan areas—labor market and statistical areas with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 people—are also worth our scrutiny. Bentonville-based Heartland Forward took note of micropolitan areas and published the report “Most Dynamic Micropolitans." Dave Shideler, chief research officer at Heartland Forward, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about their findings.

