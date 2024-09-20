Resilient Black Women: All things attachment

The podcast Resilient Black Women is a space for reimagining mental health access for communities of color. Hosted by Joi McGowan and Deneshia Simpson, the series is in its fifth season and has begun a recurring segment called Producer’s Corner. In this part of each episode, show producer and multimedia artist Leah Grant brings a question or topic to discuss. In this excerpt from this month’s episode, Leah and Joi talk about how to implement care while navigating certain attachment styles.

Listen to full episodes of Resilient Black Women here.

