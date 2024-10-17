© 2024 KUAF
KUAF and Ozarks at Large are hosting NWA Mayoral Candidate Forums on Oct. 15, 22 & 28. Click here for more information!
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

'Weave' exhibit highlights tradition, artistry of Afghan rugs

By Daniel Caruth
Published October 17, 2024 at 1:04 PM CDT
Khalid Ahmahdzi
Contributed
Khalid Ahmadzai

Earlier this week we heard from the organizers of Weave NWA - a social project from the Aspen institute trying to bring diverse communities together. Part of that project is an art exhibit - Weaving Heritage - on view at ARt deCentrale in Springdale.

The display highlights handwoven Afghan and Nepali rugs. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth talked with Khalid Ahmadzai and Orzallah Bowers of Rumi Rugs about the exhibit, the tradition of carpet-weaving and how this project supports women in Afghanistan.

Tags
Ozarks at Large TextilesRefugees
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
