'Weave' exhibit highlights tradition, artistry of Afghan rugs

Earlier this week we heard from the organizers of Weave NWA - a social project from the Aspen institute trying to bring diverse communities together. Part of that project is an art exhibit - Weaving Heritage - on view at ARt deCentrale in Springdale.

The display highlights handwoven Afghan and Nepali rugs. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth talked with Khalid Ahmadzai and Orzallah Bowers of Rumi Rugs about the exhibit, the tradition of carpet-weaving and how this project supports women in Afghanistan.