More Bentonville drivers ignoring school bus stop signs

A concerning trend is emerging in the Bentonville School District—drivers are increasingly flouting the stop signs of school buses, putting the safety of young students at risk.

The Bentonville Bulletin explores this alarming phenomenon, shedding light on the staggering rise in motorists bypassing these critical safety measures. In an exclusive interview, Sam Hosington, the Bulletin's founder and editor, delves into the details with Ozarks at Large’s Kyle Kellams.