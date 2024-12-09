© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Enter the KUAF & Friends Holiday Giveaway! Click here for more.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

More Bentonville drivers ignoring school bus stop signs

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:45 PM CST
Canva

A concerning trend is emerging in the Bentonville School District—drivers are increasingly flouting the stop signs of school buses, putting the safety of young students at risk.

The Bentonville Bulletin explores this alarming phenomenon, shedding light on the staggering rise in motorists bypassing these critical safety measures. In an exclusive interview, Sam Hosington, the Bulletin's founder and editor, delves into the details with Ozarks at Large’s Kyle Kellams.

Tags
Ozarks at Large BentonvilleJournalismTransportation
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content