Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Balance: How you can stay active during the Holidays

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

This month’s serving of Balance, our series dedicated to exercise, health and nutrition, considers the holidays. Our resident health scientists, Jamie Baum and Erin Howie, are back. Jamie is the director of the Center for Human Nutrition in the University System Division of Agriculture and an associate professor in the Department of Food Science, and Erin is an associate professor of Exercise Science in the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation in the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas. They recommend thoughtful food consumption and something called VILPA.

Tags
Ozarks at Large HealthExerciseUniversity of ArkansasFood
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
