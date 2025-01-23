© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

Exploring power, safety with Nancy Hartney's novel 'The Blue Bottle Tree'

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:40 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Ozark Hollow Press

In the new novel “The Blue Bottle Tree,” Susan Butler, nicknamed Pea after a childhood experience, returns to her small Georgia hometown after living in New York City. She’s come back to help her longtime friend and now sister-in-law Eve deal with a terminal illness, Eve’s less-than-noble husband, Major, and Eve’s teenage daughter, Janie.

It’s 1970, and tensions of class and race weigh on the characters in “The Blue Bottle Tree,” and Gothic secrets move our story along, as does Letta Davis, the woman who has been employed by Major for years and lost her husband in an accident at the mill owned by Major Butler.

Nancy Hartney’s second novel patrols the worlds of greed, friendship and power of 1970s Georgia. She’ll discuss the book on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Pearl’s Books in downtown Fayetteville. Nancy Hartney joined Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studi to talk about the book.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Books
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content