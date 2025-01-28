New accelerator draws global talent to NWA's cycling industry

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator, or AGCA, is officially launched in Bentonville. The initiative, a co-effort of the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) and Startup Junkie, aims to attract a cohort of 10 startups from North America, Europe and Asia. The accelerator will offer a 10-week hybrid program designed to support cycling-related tech innovation, provide access to investors and mentors, and build strategic partnerships with top brands in the industry.

Zoe Maddox is director of business incubation for GORP, and Caleb Talley is Startup Junkie’s executive director. They both visited the Carver Center for Public Radio to discuss the new accelerator program with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis.