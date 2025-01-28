© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

New accelerator draws global talent to NWA's cycling industry

By Jack Travis
Published January 28, 2025 at 4:09 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Startup Junkie, Drager Creative

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator, or AGCA, is officially launched in Bentonville. The initiative, a co-effort of the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) and Startup Junkie, aims to attract a cohort of 10 startups from North America, Europe and Asia. The accelerator will offer a 10-week hybrid program designed to support cycling-related tech innovation, provide access to investors and mentors, and build strategic partnerships with top brands in the industry.

Zoe Maddox is director of business incubation for GORP, and Caleb Talley is Startup Junkie’s executive director. They both visited the Carver Center for Public Radio to discuss the new accelerator program with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Outdoor RecreationStartup JunkieEntrepreneursCycling
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content