Updates from Little Rock — Alzheimer's and Dementia Awareness Day
The Arkansas Legislature moved into a fifth week of the 95th General Assembly this morning. On today's show, we review last week at the Capitol with Josie Lenora from Little Rock Public Radio. Also, Ozarks at Large host Kyle Kellams speaks with the director of public policy at the Alzheimer's Association in Arkansas about efforts to obtain more support for Arkansans living with dementia and their caregivers. Plus, the Pryor Center explains how USAID has historic connections to Arkansas.