Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Updates from Little Rock — Alzheimer's and Dementia Awareness Day

By Randy Dixon,
Kyle KellamsLittle Rock Public RadioJosie LenoraSophia NouraniLia Uribe
Published February 10, 2025 at 2:01 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

The Arkansas Legislature moved into a fifth week of the 95th General Assembly this morning. On today's show, we review last week at the Capitol with Josie Lenora from Little Rock Public Radio. Also, Ozarks at Large host Kyle Kellams speaks with the director of public policy at the Alzheimer's Association in Arkansas about efforts to obtain more support for Arkansans living with dementia and their caregivers. Plus, the Pryor Center explains how USAID has historic connections to Arkansas.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas General AssemblyArkansas LegislatureAlzheimer'sSound PerimeterPryor CenterSports
Randy Dixon
Randy Dixon is the Director of News Archives and Media for the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
