Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Bentonville Schools to create official guidelines for AI use in classrooms

By Jack Travis
Published February 12, 2025 at 2:40 PM CST
Canva Stock

The Bentonville School District is attempting to keep up with an ever-evolving technological landscape. Specifically, the district is developing guidelines and practices revolving around the use of artificial intelligence in schools.

Aaron Nickles is the district’s executive director of technology. He’s been leading the initiative to form a committee that will shape how students, teachers and staff utilize AI in the classroom and beyond, and he spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about his efforts last week.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
