Bentonville Schools to create official guidelines for AI use in classrooms

The Bentonville School District is attempting to keep up with an ever-evolving technological landscape. Specifically, the district is developing guidelines and practices revolving around the use of artificial intelligence in schools.

Aaron Nickles is the district’s executive director of technology. He’s been leading the initiative to form a committee that will shape how students, teachers and staff utilize AI in the classroom and beyond, and he spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about his efforts last week.