© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Gov. Sanders promotes new 'Arkansas ACCESS' bill

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:50 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Little Rock Public Radio

The Arkansas Legislature may soon begin to discuss Gov. Sarah Sanders’ plan to reform higher education in the state. State officials joined the governor for a press conference yesterday to promote new legislation called “Arkansas ACCESS.” Gov. Sanders said the bill, which has yet to be filed, will address issues with higher education becoming “too complicated.”

Gov. Sanders also said the bill will remove diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and standards in state colleges. Republican Sen. Jonathan Dismang will sponsor the legislation in the Senate. He told attendees the bill would “eliminate the status quo” in higher education.

Sen. Dismang said he hopes to file the legislation on Monday and urged fellow lawmakers to support the effort. Gov. Sanders said the legislation would be funded by repurposing existing state dollars but did not clarify the total cost.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas LegislatureEducationGov. Sarah Huckabee SandersHigher Education
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content