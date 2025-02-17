Gov. Sanders promotes new 'Arkansas ACCESS' bill

The Arkansas Legislature may soon begin to discuss Gov. Sarah Sanders’ plan to reform higher education in the state. State officials joined the governor for a press conference yesterday to promote new legislation called “Arkansas ACCESS.” Gov. Sanders said the bill, which has yet to be filed, will address issues with higher education becoming “too complicated.”

Gov. Sanders also said the bill will remove diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and standards in state colleges. Republican Sen. Jonathan Dismang will sponsor the legislation in the Senate. He told attendees the bill would “eliminate the status quo” in higher education.

Sen. Dismang said he hopes to file the legislation on Monday and urged fellow lawmakers to support the effort. Gov. Sanders said the legislation would be funded by repurposing existing state dollars but did not clarify the total cost.