© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large

The Fulbright Program in flux

By Daniel Caruth
Published March 31, 2025 at 2:39 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

In February, the Trump administration froze funds for the Fulbright Program, an international education and exchange program established in 1946 by Arkansas Senator William J. Fulbright. The program is funded by the U.S. State Department.

Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth speaks with Dede Long, a former director of study abroad for the University of Arkansas and board chair for the Arkansas Fulbright Association, about the legacy of the program, its impact in Arkansas and what these funding cuts mean.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Fulbright Scholars ProgramEducationInternational StudentsUniversity of Arkansas
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content