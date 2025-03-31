The Fulbright Program in flux

In February, the Trump administration froze funds for the Fulbright Program, an international education and exchange program established in 1946 by Arkansas Senator William J. Fulbright. The program is funded by the U.S. State Department.

Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth speaks with Dede Long, a former director of study abroad for the University of Arkansas and board chair for the Arkansas Fulbright Association, about the legacy of the program, its impact in Arkansas and what these funding cuts mean.