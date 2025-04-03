© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Cox Communications accepts applications from nonprofits for $5,000 grants

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:45 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Cox Communications

Cox Communications is now accepting applications for $5,000 grants directed toward area nonprofits. A total of $50,000 will be awarded to nonprofits across a footprint that stretches from northwest Arkansas to Harrison to Fort Smith. Tina Gabbard, market vice-president for Cox Communications, says the grants primarily focus on funding areas of education, technology, social issues and the arts.

The grant funding also comes from the company's employees. Gabbard said Cox employees not only fund the grants but also form the committee selecting the charities awarded the grants.

Among the nonprofits awarded grants in 2024 are Adult Development Center, Girls Inc. Fort Smith, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance. Applications may be made on their website through May 1. A separate Cox Communications grant program for education will occur in the fall.

Ozarks at Large Nonprofits
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
