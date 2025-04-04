A Celtic Conference at the UofA — Biking photography through Hightag
This week, a conference on the University of Arkansas campus focuses on Celtic language and culture and how the past can help inform the present. On today's show, we hear about the Celtic Studies Association of North America, which convened in Fayetteville. Also, Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics takes Arkansas' economic temperature. Plus, entrepreneurs in the cycling arena are refining their work with the Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator.