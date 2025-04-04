© 2025 KUAF
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

A Celtic Conference at the UofA — Biking photography through Hightag

By Daniel Caruth,
Kyle KellamsLittle Rock Public RadioMatthew MooreMichael TilleyJack Travis
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

This week, a conference on the University of Arkansas campus focuses on Celtic language and culture and how the past can help inform the present. On today's show, we hear about the Celtic Studies Association of North America, which convened in Fayetteville.  Also, Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics takes Arkansas' economic temperature. Plus, entrepreneurs in the cycling arena are refining their work with the Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator.

Ozarks at Large EconomicsTalk Business & PoliticsCyclingEntrepreneursUniversity of Arkansas
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
