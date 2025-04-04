© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large

Bill requiring simplification of citizen-led ballot measure titles advances

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:34 PM CDT

House Bill 1713 would require the titles of citizen-led ballot measures to be written at, or under, an eighth-grade reading level. The bill is one of several this legislative session that would change Arkansas' direct democracy process.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Mark Johnson, said it is an effort to make the process more accessible to voters.

Several spoke against the bill in an April 3 meeting of the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committee. Kristin Stuart, a volunteer field organizer for Arkansans for Limited Government, said even some of the simplest ballot titles wouldn’t pass the test set out by the bill. 

Others said the bill conflicts with the Supreme Court of Arkansas, which establishes a high standard for ballot titles, requiring them to list everything the proposal would do.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas LegislatureLittle Rock Public Radio
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content