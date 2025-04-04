Hightag streamlines amateur sports photography

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator, or AGCA, is underway. The program is a collaboration between Startup Junkie and the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program or GORP. It’s recruited a cohort of 10 startups from across the globe. It offers a 10-week hybrid program designed to support cycling-related tech innovation, provide access to investors and mentors, and build strategic partnerships with top brands in the industry.

Earlier this week, we heard from a company based in the UK, and now we’ll pivot to Bentonville, where Alex De La Fuente is building a company called Hightag. Hightag’s product is stationary cameras for action sports venues. De La Fuente is a member of the AGCA cohort this semester and spoke with our reporter, Jack Travis, last week. He says Hightag’s unique offerings stand to change and streamline amateur sports photography.