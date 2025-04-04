© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Hightag streamlines amateur sports photography

By Jack Travis
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:36 PM CDT
A photo taken with a Hightag camera.
Courtesy
/
Hightag
A photo taken with a Hightag camera.

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator, or AGCA, is underway. The program is a collaboration between Startup Junkie and the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program or GORP. It’s recruited a cohort of 10 startups from across the globe. It offers a 10-week hybrid program designed to support cycling-related tech innovation, provide access to investors and mentors, and build strategic partnerships with top brands in the industry.

Earlier this week, we heard from a company based in the UK, and now we’ll pivot to Bentonville, where Alex De La Fuente is building a company called Hightag. Hightag’s product is stationary cameras for action sports venues. De La Fuente is a member of the AGCA cohort this semester and spoke with our reporter, Jack Travis, last week. He says Hightag’s unique offerings stand to change and streamline amateur sports photography.

Tags
Ozarks at Large CyclingOutdoor RecreationStartup JunkieSmall BusinessesTechnology
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
