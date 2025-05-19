Forward Arkansas’ LeARner Collective examines second-year results

Forward Arkansas is an initiative from the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Walton Family Foundation to help educators get the help they need to improve student outcomes. Last May, they launched the LeARner Collective regarding literacy, parent involvement and school attendance. This year, the LeARner Collective returned around the state.

Ben Kutulo, the president and CEO of Forward Arkansas, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about phase two of the project via Zoom last week.