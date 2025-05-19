© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Forward Arkansas’ LeARner Collective examines second-year results

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 19, 2025 at 3:38 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Forward Arkansas

Forward Arkansas is an initiative from the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Walton Family Foundation to help educators get the help they need to improve student outcomes. Last May, they launched the LeARner Collective regarding literacy, parent involvement and school attendance. This year, the LeARner Collective returned around the state.

Ben Kutulo, the president and CEO of Forward Arkansas, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about phase two of the project via Zoom last week.

Tags
Ozarks at Large EducationWinthrop Rockefeller FoundationWalton Family Foundation
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
