Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

After-school programs lose funding — Fort Smith may update water meters (again)

By Kyle Kellams,
Michael Tilley
Published July 11, 2025 at 3:04 PM CDT
KUAF

Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss this past week's headlines from Fort Smith and the Arkansas River Valley, such as frozen federal funds forcing Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club to suspend its after-school program, Fort Smith's recent and possibly future water meter expenditures and the Fort Smith Board's rejection to reveal the candiates for internal auditor.

Visit Talk Business & Politics to read these stories and more.

Ozarks at Large Talk Business & PoliticsFort Smith
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
