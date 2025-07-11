After-school programs lose funding — Fort Smith may update water meters (again)

Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss this past week's headlines from Fort Smith and the Arkansas River Valley, such as frozen federal funds forcing Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club to suspend its after-school program, Fort Smith's recent and possibly future water meter expenditures and the Fort Smith Board's rejection to reveal the candiates for internal auditor.

