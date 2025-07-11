© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach 3,000 members during The Great KUAF Invite! Click here to learn more.
Science, Technology & Environment
Ozarks at Large

New study finds birds' diets affect their ability to tolerate infections

By Jack Travis
Published July 11, 2025 at 3:04 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

Erin Sauer is a wildlife disease ecologist. She was previously a postdoctoral fellow in biological sciences at the University of Arkansas, and now she’s faculty at Rutgers. However, while she was in Fayetteville, she co-authored a study testing how differing birds’ diets affect their ability to tolerate infection.

She collaborated with doctoral candidate Carson Stacy for the paper, and they both connected with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis over Zoom earlier this week. Sauer and Stacy explain the experiments and how offering canaries different food impacted their gene expression and ability to withstand an infection common in songbirds.

Tags
Ozarks at Large WildlifeUniversity of Arkansas
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content