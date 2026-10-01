New UofA orchestra conductor opens season with Scheherazade

The University of Arkansas Symphony Orchestra opens its season Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center under new conductor Jessica Morel. The program features Emmanuel Chabrier's "España," a piece Morel conducted at the Hot Springs Music Festival, and Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade."

Morel, a California native whose conducting career has taken her to seven states in the last 10 years, spoke with KUAF's Sophia Nourani about finding her way to the podium and why she picked a Russian composer for the orchestra's first concert. For more information, visit the University of Arkansas Department of Music.

