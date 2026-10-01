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Ozarks at Large

New UofA orchestra conductor opens season with Scheherazade

By Sophia Nourani
Published October 1, 2026 at 2:00 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
James Farley (JFarley Photography) for Winston-Salem Symphony Photos

The University of Arkansas Symphony Orchestra opens its season Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center under new conductor Jessica Morel. The program features Emmanuel Chabrier's "España," a piece Morel conducted at the Hot Springs Music Festival, and Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade."

Morel, a California native whose conducting career has taken her to seven states in the last 10 years, spoke with KUAF's Sophia Nourani about finding her way to the podium and why she picked a Russian composer for the orchestra's first concert. For more information, visit the University of Arkansas Department of Music.

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Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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