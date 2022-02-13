Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fayetteville Board of Public Health
The Fayetteville City Board of Health, one of only a few such boards authorized in the state, is meeting more frequently to address a COVID-19 outbreak in…
The Fayetteville City Board of Health is sending a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson requesting that antigen tests be included in his daily reports. The board…
The newly reconstituted Fayetteville City Board of Health held its first meeting online Wednesday, establishing rules and procedures, choosing a chair,…
The new Fayetteville Board of Public Health, comprised of top medical experts and physicians, will serve to educate and guide local lawmakers and…