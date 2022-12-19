KUAF partners with Walton Arts Center on 100 photographs by Andrew Kilgore Exhibit

Sarge and Shirley West, the first African American country music duo to tour the country and residents of Fayetteville Southside, recorded one 45 rpm record in their careers. Rachel Reynolds, artist and folklorist, talks about Sarge and Shirley, their music, their sons and their important to the community. From The KUAF Vinyl Hour, original air date August 22, 2020.

