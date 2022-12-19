KUAF partners with Walton Arts Center on 100 photographs by Andrew Kilgore Exhibit

-
One of the two songs recorded for their only 45 rpm record, this is We're Gonna Have a Good Time Tonight by Sarge and Shirley West.
-
Sarge and Shirley West, the first African American country music duo to tour the country and residents of Fayetteville Southside, recorded one 45 rpm record in their careers. Rachel Reynolds, artist and folklorist, talks about Sarge and Shirley, their music, their sons and their important to the community. From The KUAF Vinyl Hour, original air date August 22, 2020.
-
Daisy Bates, American civil rights activist, publisher, journalist, and lecturer who played a leading role in the Little Rock Integration Crisis of 1957, speaks with Sharita Patterson for Ozarks at Large on being recognized by the University of Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas Communities in 1996.
-
Longtime Shades of Jazz host, Robert Ginsburg, defines what makes jazz, jazz, for Ozarks at Large on February 22, 1992.
-
Then Governor Bill Clinton announces he's running for President of the United States from a press conference in Little Rock. Originally aired on Ozarks at Large, October 5th, 1991.