Legal Aid Arkansas

-
This week, Legal Aid of Arkansas, a nonprofit that represents low-income Arkansans in civil legal proceedings, filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas…
-
Getting a job, paying rent and other matters can be difficult after struggles with opioid abuse that might have included legal difficulties, which creates…
-
As employees are returning to their jobs during the state's first phase of reopening the economy following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many are…
-
Legal Aid of Arkansas will talk to Northwest Arkansas residents next week about open enrollment for the Affordable Healthcare Act. One meeting is…