The 2023 KUAF Giving Tree

Donations of any of the following items can be dropped off at KUAF

9 S. School Ave, or at the Yvonne Richardson Center at 240 E. Rock St, Fayetteville, AR 72701:

Pre-packaged snacks (Gold Fish, fruit snacks, pretzels, popcorn, chips, animal crackers, etc.)

Childrens Books

Sports balls (basketballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, footballs, kick balls, etc.)

Craft Kits

Markers and colored pencils

Coloring books and activity books

Kids jewelry-making kits

Ping pong paddles

Children's board games

Sporting game sets (badminton, etc.)

About KUAF's Giving Tree: For over a decade, KUAF's Giving Tree has benefited dozens of nonprofit groups that need help in our communities. But possibly more important than helping bring in donations of food, clothing, and supplies to these groups, the Giving Tree has raised awareness of many critical issues in our area.

Throughout the month of December, we'll hear from the Yvonne Richardson Community Center staff and what they need from our community.

The Giving Tree and KUAF Public Radio... Where Local Matters.