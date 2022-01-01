Fresh Air Weekend: The lost world of film noir; Author Colson Whitehead

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Noir Alley' host celebrates cinema's double crosses and doomed characters: Eddie Muller's book, Dark City, chronicles film noir from the '40s and '50s. "A lot of factors ... go into making something of film noir," he says, including, a "very dark vision of existence."

This 'Macbeth' adaptation distills Shakespeare's tragedy to its furious essence: Director Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth is a bewitching piece of craftsmanship, featuring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the murderous power couple.

Colson Whitehead returns to his home turf with 'Harlem Shuffle': Whitehead says his latest novel was inspired by his love of heist movies. The story centers on a furniture store owner who has a side hustle trafficking in stolen goods.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

