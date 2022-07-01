© 2022 KUAF
Tips and advice on medical debt for the 100 million Americans struggling to pay

Published July 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
A nurse hooks up an IV to a flu patient at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga. (David Goldman/AP)
A joint investigation by Kaiser Health News and NPR has found that 100 million Americans are struggling with debt arising from healthcare costs.

With so many struggling with this crushing financial burden, what can be done to avoid these debts? And what can you do if you already have them?

Jeanne Pinder, CEO and founder of ClearHealthCosts.com shares her tips and advice.

